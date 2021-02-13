Greg Parham, whose 19 points per game coming into the contest led the Keydets, scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Jaron Rillie had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-11, 2-8), who have now lost four games in a row after going 6 of 35 from the arc.
The Keydets evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Samford defeated VMI 84-71 on Dec. 30.
