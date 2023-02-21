Conwell and South Florida host UCF

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Florida Bulls (11-16, 4-10 AAC) at UCF Knights (15-11, 6-8 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays the UCF Knights after Ryan Conwell scored 20 points in South Florida’s 84-66 loss to the Tulane Green Wave. The Knights are 10-5 in home games. UCF is second in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Bulls are 4-10 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ithiel Horton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UCF.

Tyler Harris averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Tchewa is shooting 61.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

