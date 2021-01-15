Sam Griesel, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Bison, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).
After North Dakota State outscored North Dakota 33-16 in the first half, both teams scored 29 in the second as the road team clinched the victory. The Fighting Hawks’ 16 first-half points marked a season low for the team.
Filip Rebraca had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (3-11, 3-5). Bentiu Panoam added 12 points.
The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 53-52 on Dec. 12.
