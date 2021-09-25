Presbyterian, which is making waves with its no-punt, full-throttle approach to offense this season, built a 23-0 lead with two long touchdowns wrapped around an onside kick.
From there, however, the Flyers scored 49 unanswered points with six touchdowns, a field goal and two safeties through the second quarter and midway through the third. Cook put the Flyers on the board with a pretty 32-yard rainbow to Luke Brenner in stride in the end zone.
Ren Hefley passed for 440 yards for the Blue Hose (2-2, 0-1) in their Pioneer debut. Hefley completed 33 of 62 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Freshman Jalyn Witcher caught 11 passes for 136 yards and two scores — including a 66-yard fourth-down conversion in the first quarter. Sophomore Matthew Rivera made five catches for 117 yards and a TD. Delvecchio Powell rushed for 131 yards with two touchdowns.
Presbyterian racked up 512 yards off offense to Dayton’s 480. There were just four punts all game; one by the Blue Hose.
