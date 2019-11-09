After a 7-all tie at the end of the first quarter, Cook threw back-to-back scoring passes to Adam Trautman for 3 and 11 yards. He added another 6½ minutes before halftime — a 59-yard scoring pass to Ryan Skibinski — for a three-touchdown lead. Austin Day reduced the deficit to 28-14 with 14 seconds before intermission.
Albers’ 10-yard run with 1:59 to play gave Dayton its largest lead at 31 points (59-28).
Day threw for 262 yards and three scores for Marist (3-5, 3-2).
