Cook has 22, Tulane beats SMU 74-52

NEW ORLEANS — Jalen Cook’s 22 points helped Tulane defeat SMU 74-52 on Wednesday night.
Zach Nutall led the Mustangs (8-15, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Zhruic Phelps added seven points for SMU. Efe Odigie also had six points and six rebounds.
Tulane took the lead with 6:53 left in the first half and did not give it up.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Tulane visits Memphis while SMU visits East Carolina.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.