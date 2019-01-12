PEORIA, Ill. — Keandre Cook scored five of his seven points in a 55-second span at the end to help complete Missouri State’s rally with a 69-64 win over Bradley Saturday night.

Cook’s 3-pointer brought the Bears within 64-63 with 1:38 remaining. Koch Bar missed a jump shot on Bradley’s next possession and Cook snared the rebound. Following Missouri State’s timeout, Cook laid it in for the go-ahead basket.

The Braves led 30-28 at intermission before starting the second half with an 18-6 run. Elijah Childs made a jumper and a 3-pointer and Luqman Lundy followed with a 3 to jump-start the blitz. But the Bears fought back, and when Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye made a pair of free throws, they were on their way to a 15-6 run and drew within 54-49 with 8:14 remaining.

Tulio Da Silva led Missouri State (8-9, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 13 rebounds and Jarred Dixon scored 15 points.

Darrell Brown led Bradley (8-9, 0-4) with 12 points.

