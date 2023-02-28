Cook leads Tulane against East Carolina after 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (17-9, 10-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 5-10 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the East Carolina Pirates after Jalen Cook scored 30 points in Tulane’s 83-76 loss to the Wichita State Shockers. The Pirates have gone 9-6 in home games. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 2.5.

The Green Wave are 10-5 in conference matchups. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The Pirates and Green Wave square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Cook is averaging 20.7 points, five assists and two steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 19.1 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

