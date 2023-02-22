Cook leads Tulane against No. 1 Houston after 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (17-7, 10-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (25-2, 13-1 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -14.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Jalen Cook scored 30 points in Tulane’s 84-66 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Cougars have gone 14-2 in home games. Houston averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game.

The Green Wave are 10-3 against conference opponents. Tulane is 2-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Houston.

Cook is averaging 20.1 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 19.1 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

