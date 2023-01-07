Cook leads Tulane against Temple after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-7, 3-0 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -1.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the Temple Owls after Jalen Cook scored 24 points in Tulane’s 93-77 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Owls are 5-3 on their home court. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Hysier Miller averaging 4.1.

The Green Wave are 2-1 against AAC opponents. Tulane averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Advertisement

Cook is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.6 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article