Cook leads Tulane against Temple after 24-point game

Tulane Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-7, 3-0 AAC)
The Green Wave are 2-1 against AAC opponents. Tulane averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Temple.
Cook is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.6 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.
Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.