Missouri State led throughout most of the second half, including a 10-point lead with 11:50 remaining. At that point, Illinois State went on a 19-8 run to take a 56-55 lead with 3:54 to go. After a series of ties and lead changes Missouri State took the lead for good on back-to-back 3-pointers by Cook, the second for a 63-58 lead with 1:20 remaining.