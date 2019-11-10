Kevin Holston led the Hornets (0-2) with 11 points. Alabama State shot just 32% from the floor and missed 15 of 20 from distance. Hornets’ leading scorer Jacoby Ross was held to two points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD