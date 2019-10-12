Valpo’s Deuce Larose caught a 15-yard pass from Chris Duncan on the final play from scrimmage.
Duncan completed 13 of 27 passes for 148 yards with the touchdown and one interception for the Crusaders (0-6, 0-2). He was the game’s leading rusher with 154 yards on 14 carries, including a first-quarter scoring run of 76 yards.
Sean Prophit had 92 yards on 15 carries for the Flyers.
