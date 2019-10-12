VALPARAISO, Ind. — Jack Cook passed for 277 yards and his three touchdowns all went to Adam Trautman as Dayton defeated Valparaiso 41-28 on Saturday.

Cook completed 23 of 28 passes and Trautman had 10 receptions for 122 yards and the three touchdowns.

The Flyers (4-1, 2-0 Pioneer League) led 14-0 in the first quarter and later 28-14 in the third after the last Cook-to-Trautman touchdown. Valpo’s Ollie Reese returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, but Dayton wrapped it up with Ryan Skibinski’s 16-yard scoring run and a 5-yard scoring run by Cook.