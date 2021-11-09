N.C. State: Moore’s program entered the season with its highest expectations in recent memory with the return of the top eight scorers from a two-time ACC Tournament champion that went on to earn the program’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. N.C. State got limited work from Kayla Jones, who came off the bench in her recovery from knee surgery, and is without Jada Boyd due to a hand injury. Moore said the team is “still a work in progress” when it comes to blending in new transfers Diamond Johnson (Rutgers) and Madison Hayes (Mississippi State).