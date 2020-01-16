Cooks and Brinson combined for seven straight points to give NJIT the first double-digit lead of the game at 23-11 and the Highlanders led 47-31 at the break.

Reilly Walsh had 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for NJIT (5-12, 2-2 Atlantic Sun). The Highlanders had 22 assists on 32 field goals, and shot 58.2% overall. Cooks was 11 of 18 from the field and Brinson had six rebounds and four assists.