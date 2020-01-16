Brinson was named the Atlantic Sun player of the week on Monday after setting a program record with 37 points against previously undefeated North Florida.
Ahsan Asadullah led Lipscomb (7-11, 2-3) with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Michael Buckland added 11 points. Lipscomb shot just 38.% from the field, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range.
