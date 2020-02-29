Bryson Lockley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (1-28, 0-16), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.
The Highlanders also defeated Kennesaw State 66-48 on Jan. 18.
