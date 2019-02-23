JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Zach Cooks had two steals, resulting in a layup and a 3-pointer, in the final minutes to help NJIT retake the lead and then hold off Jacksonville 77-73 on Saturday.

The Dolphins were up 71-67 at the 2:59 mark after DeAnthony McCallum drove for a layup. NJIT’s Shyquan Gibbs answered with a quick 3 to close to 71-70. Cooks stole the ball on Jacksonville’s next possession and scored underneath for a 72-71 advantage. He swiped the ball on the following possession and drained a 3 for a 75-71 lead with 1:32 remaining.

Cooks finished with 24 points and a career-best 13 rebounds for NJIT (20-9, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference) which has won two consecutive games after dropping four straight. Diandre Wilson added 20 points for the Highlanders.

JD Notae had 25 points to go with eight rebounds for Jacksonville (12-17, 5-9). McCallum finished with 19 points.

