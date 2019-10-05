FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Chase Cookus threw for 406 yards with five touchdown passes, three of them in the third quarter, and Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado 41-23 on Saturday.

After trailing 13-10 at halftime, the Lumberjacks (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky) scored 24 points in the third quarter and led 34-20 heading into the fourth. Cookus threw TD passes of 61 and 16 yards to Brandon Porter and 51 yards to Stacy Chukwumezie in the explosive period.