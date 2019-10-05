Cookus added a 14-yard scoring pass to Ceejhay French-Love for NAU’s final score. In three home games against Northern Colorado, Cookus — a fifth-year senior — passed for 1,040 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Jacob Knipp was 31-of-49 passing for 411 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Bears (1-5, 1-1). However, NAU had five sacks, eight tackles for loss and allowed just 32 rushing yards.
