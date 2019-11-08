A.J. Walker had 17 points for the Falcons. Chris Joyce added 14 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Swan had 14 points.

Idaho State plays Montana-Western at home next Thursday. Air Force takes on Texas State at home on Saturday.

