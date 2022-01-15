Freshman Will Soucie scored a career-high 23 on 8-of-8 shooting for the Lions (8-9, 1-3). Soucie hit his only 3-point try and made all six of his free throws. Jamari Blackmon had 18 points, while freshman Daniel Ortiz pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds, but he made just 6 of 25 shots. Fellow frosh Detalian Brown had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.
