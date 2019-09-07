JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Zerrick Cooper passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Jacksonville State rolled past Chattanooga 41-20 Saturday night.

Cooper and Austin Kinsey each scored short rushing touchdowns in Jacksonville State’s 14-point fourth quarter, where the Gamecocks (1-1) put some distance on Chattanooga (1-1).

Cooper completed 20 of 26 passes for 344 yards with touchdown throws to Jamari Hester (two catches, 87 yards) and Trae Barry (six catches, 151 yards). The Gamecocks’ fourth quarter opened up a 27-20 game.

Chattanooga was led by Ailym Ford’s 127 yards rushing on 22 carries, including a 4-yard run that pulled the Mocs to within 27-20 in the final minute of the third quarter. Nick Tiano passed for 127 yards and ran for 19 more with a TD.

Chattanooga turned the ball over on downs and fumbled away another drive in the final quarter.

