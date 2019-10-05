Cooper hit Pearson from 20-yards out to cut the Tennessee State lead to a touchdown, and after Zita’s second field goal, hit K.J. Stepherson from 42 yards out to make it a 20-17 game at intermission. Cooper found Pearson again with 2:43 left in the third quarter to put the Gamecocks on top, 24-23. Michael Matthews put the game away with a 10-yard scoring run with 7:18 left in the game.

Cooper was 25 of 39 passing for 305 yards and Pearson had seven catches for 87 yards.

Cameron Rosendahl was 14 of 24 f or 240 yards for Tennessee State (1-5, 0-2).

