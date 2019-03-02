GREENSBORO, N.C. — Quavius Copeland came off the bench to score 14 points to carry NC A&T to a 63-42 win over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Aggies’ ninth consecutive home victory.

Milik Gantz had nine rebounds for NC A&T (17-12, 12-3 Mid-Eastern Conference).

Justin Ravenel had 14 points for the Rattlers (11-19, 8-7). Isaiah Martin added 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Rattlers with the win. Florida A&M defeated NC A&T 63-39 on Feb. 2. NC A&T finishes out the regular season against NC Central at home on Thursday. Florida A&M finishes out the regular season against Bethune-Cookman on the road on Thursday.

