SAN ANTONIO — Jon Copeland passed for a season-best 376 yards with four touchdown passes as Incarnate Word pushed its win streak to four games with a 35-17 defeat of Lamar on Saturday.

Copeland opened the game with a drive that lasted less than two minutes and ended when Ameer King took a pass down the right sideline 26 yards to score. Copeland, who has surpassed 300 yards passing in each of the last four games, added three more scoring strikes: 24 yards to Brady Rogers, 32 to Lamont Johnson and 32 to Mark Sullivan.