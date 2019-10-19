The Cardinals, 25th ranked in the STATS FCS poll, are 5-2 overall, 4-1 Southland Conference and led 28-7 at halftime.
Lamar’s (4-3, 2-3) Jordan Hoy completed 6 of 6 passes for 21 yards and ran for another 77 and a touchdown before leaving the game with an unspecified injury late in the first half. Jermaine Givens came on in relief, completing 4 of 5 passes for 66 yards with an interception.
Shane Johnson replaced Givens on Lamar’s second possession of the second half, leading a touchdown drive ending with Myles Wanza’s 10-yard run. Johnson finished 9-for-18 passing for 124 yards and an interception.
Incarnate Word, which led the FCS with 13 picks coming into the game, now has 15.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.