Thomas finished with 19 points, Medley-Bacon scored 16 with 13 rebounds, five blocks and four assists, DeJuan Clayton scored 16 and Andrew Robinson 10 for the Eagles (8-20, 4-9 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Coppin State finished 30-of-57 shooting (52.6%) including a 13-of-26 effort from past the arc.
Crosby led Delaware State (3-22, 2-9) with 27 points, Fahim Jenneto scored 16, Omari Peek-Green scored 12 with 11 rebounds and Johquin Riley scored 11.
