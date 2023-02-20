Coppin State ends skid by halting Norfolk State's win streak

NORFOLK, Va. — Nendah Tarke scored 19 points to help Coppin State end a nine-game losing streak by snapping Norfolk State’s six-game win streak with a 69-62 victory on Monday night.
Caheim Brown and Dana Tate both scored 11 to pace the Spartans (19-8, 8-3). Tate added eight rebounds and Brown handed out five assists. Joe Bryant Jr. finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk State visits South Carolina State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.