Coppin State ends skid by halting Norfolk State's win streak

NORFOLK, Va. — Nendah Tarke scored 19 points to help Coppin State end a nine-game losing streak by snapping Norfolk State’s six-game win streak with a 69-62 victory on Monday night.

Tarke made 8 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Eagles (7-21, 2-9 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sam Sessoms added 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Kam’Ron Cunningham scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance).