Coppin State faces Loyola (MD) after Sessoms' 22-point game

Coppin State Eagles (3-6) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4)
The Eagles have gone 1-6 away from home. Coppin State is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 10.6 points for Loyola (MD).
Sessoms is averaging 22.7 points, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.4 points for Coppin State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.