Coppin State faces Loyola (MD) after Sessoms' 22-point game

Coppin State Eagles (3-6) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State plays the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Sam Sessoms scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 109-82 loss to the UMBC Retrievers. The Greyhounds are 2-0 in home games. Loyola (MD) is ninth in the Patriot scoring 66.9 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 1-6 away from home. Coppin State is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 10.6 points for Loyola (MD).

Sessoms is averaging 22.7 points, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.4 points for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

