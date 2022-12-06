Coppin State faces NC State following Sessoms' 35-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (4-6) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -21; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Sam Sessoms scored 35 points in Coppin State’s 74-71 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Wolf Pack are 5-1 on their home court. NC State is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 2-6 on the road. Coppin State is third in the MEAC shooting 35.0% from deep. Malik Battle paces the Eagles shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Morsell averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc. Terquavion Smith is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.0 points for NC State.

Sessoms is averaging 23.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Coppin State.

