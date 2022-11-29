Coppin State faces UMBC following Sessoms' 28-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (3-5) at UMBC Retrievers (3-4)
The Eagles have gone 1-5 away from home. Coppin State is second in the MEAC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.9 points for UMBC.
Sessoms is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 13.0 points for Coppin State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.