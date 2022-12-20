Coppin State hosts James Madison after Sessoms' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

James Madison Dukes (9-3) at Coppin State Eagles (4-9) Baltimore; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the James Madison Dukes after Sam Sessoms scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 83-71 loss to the George Washington Colonials. The Eagles are 2-0 on their home court. Coppin State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 34.5% from deep, led by Alex Rojas shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The Dukes are 2-2 in road games. James Madison has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sessoms is averaging 23.7 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Kam’Ron Cunningham is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Vado Morse is averaging 13 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

