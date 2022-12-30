Coppin State plays Rutgers on 5-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (5-11) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -25.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hits the road against Rutgers looking to end its five-game road skid. The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-1 in home games. Rutgers ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 14.8 assists per game led by Paul Mulcahy averaging 4.5.

The Eagles are 2-11 on the road. Coppin State ranks sixth in the MEAC scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Sam Sessoms averaging 10.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 14.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Sessoms is averaging 22.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

