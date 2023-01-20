Coppin State takes on Norfolk State after Tarke's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (12-6, 2-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-14, 1-2 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State plays the Norfolk State Spartans after Nendah Tarke scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 83-66 loss to the Morgan State Bears. The Eagles are 4-2 on their home court. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 10.9 assists per game led by Sam Sessoms averaging 5.0.

The Spartans are 2-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 4.4.

The Eagles and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sessoms is averaging 21.7 points, five assists and 2.1 steals for the Eagles. Mike Hood is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Bankston is averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 72.2% over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

