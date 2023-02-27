Coppin State visits Parker and Delaware State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (7-22, 2-10 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-21, 4-8 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -3; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on the Coppin State Eagles after O’Koye Parker scored 23 points in Delaware State’s 83-78 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets are 4-6 on their home court. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Corey Perkins averaging 3.7.

The Eagles are 2-10 in conference play. Coppin State ranks fifth in the MEAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perkins is averaging 5.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Sam Sessoms is averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

