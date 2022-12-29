Coppin State visits Rutgers, aims to stop road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (5-11) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hits the road against Rutgers looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Scarlet Knights are 8-1 on their home court. Rutgers is the best team in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 54.3 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-11 on the road. Coppin State is seventh in the MEAC giving up 86.9 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Sam Sessoms is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Kam’Ron Cunningham is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

