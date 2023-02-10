Coppin State visits South Carolina State following Sessoms' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (6-18, 1-6 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-20, 0-7 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Sam Sessoms scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 71-66 loss to the Delaware State Hornets. The Bulldogs are 2-3 on their home court. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 85.8 points while holding opponents to 51.1% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-6 against conference opponents. Coppin State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary is averaging 11.8 points for the Bulldogs. Lesown Hallums is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

Sessoms is averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 78.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

