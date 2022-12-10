Corbin leads Robert Morris against Marshall after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-1) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-6, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -8; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Marshall Thundering Herd after Josh Corbin scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 71-66 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Colonials have gone 2-0 in home games. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephaun Walker averaging 2.8.

The Thundering Herd are 2-1 on the road. Marshall has a 6-1 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Colonials. Corbin is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers for Robert Morris.

Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.8 points and 3.2 assists. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals for Marshall.

