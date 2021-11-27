Cordeiro threw all three of his TD passes in the first half. Hawaii scored the game’s first 24 points, then Cordeiro hit Jared Smart for a 50-yard touchdown and a 31-7 halftime lead.
Wyoming (6-6, 2-6) scored on a 4-yard run by Titus Swen in the second quarter and a 30-yard pass from Levi Williams to Isaiah Neyor in the third.
Williams was 15-of-24 passing for 161 yards and the touchdown. He was the Cowboys’ leading rusher with 43 yards.
