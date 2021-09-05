Cordeiro threw touchdown passes to Nick Mardner and Jared Smart, Calvin scored on a wild winding 38-yard run — on which he crossed over into Hawaii territory before racing down the left sideline into the end zone — and Parson ran for a 17-yard TD as the Rainbow Warriors scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Parson added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter and Dae Dae Hunter, who finished with 128 yards rushing, scored on a 59-yard run in the fourth for Hawaii (1-1).
Davis Alexander threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns for Portland State (0-1), but much of that came after the Rainbow Warriors had the game well in hand.
Cordeiro finished 18-of-25 passing with one interception and had 66 yards rushing.