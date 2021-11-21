Cordeiro scored on a 15-yard run to give Hawaii (4-7, 1-5) the lead for good early in the second quarter. About six minutes later, he was flushed from the pocket and, as he rolled to his left, lofted a pass from the end zone to Zion Bowens at the 30 who raced untouched down the left sideline for a 93-yard touchdown — the second-longest pass play in program history — and after Cameron Lockridge returned an interception 40 yards for a TD just before halftime, Cordeiro hit Nick Mardner at the goal line for a 42-yard score to make it 36-10 with 9:35 left in the third quarter.
Todd Centeio hit Gary Williams for a 3-yard touchdown about four minutes later and connected with Cam Butler for a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter before David Bailey scored on a 34-yard run to trim Colorado State’s deficit to 36-31 with 7:04 to play.
Centeio finished 29-of-48 passing for 527 and five touchdowns for Colorado State (3-8, 2-5).
Lockridge recovered an onside kick for Hawaii with 17 seconds left to seal it.
