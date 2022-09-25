Cordeiro, Robinson lead San Jose St. past W. Michigan 34-6

Cordeiro finished 17-of-28 passing with no interceptions and added eight carries for 30 yards. Justin Lockhart had 116 yards receiving on four catches for San Jose State (2-1).

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chevan Cordeiro passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson had 13 carries for 71 yards and two TDs to help San Jose State beat Western Michigan 34-6 Saturday night.

Elijah Cooks caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cordeiro with 10 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Spartans a 17-0 halftime lead. Western Michigan (1-3) was forced to punt on the opening possession of the second half and, on its next drive, San Jose State took a 24-0 lead when Charles Ross scored on a 39-yard reception that capped a seven-play, 71-yard drive.