Cordeiro rolled left to escape pressure and hit Calvin Turner, who evaded five would-be tacklers on his way to a 64-yard touchdown that gave Hawaii the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. Jared Smart made a leaping, contested catch in the corner of the end zone for the 2-point conversion that made it 36-30.
Tevaka Tuioti was 17-of-31 passing for 181 yards and two TDs and added 71 yards rushing on five carries for New Mexico (0-2, 0-2). Nathaniel Jones and Bobby Cole each had 96 yards rushing.
George Steinkamp made the second of his four field goals to give the Lobos a 13-point lead early in the second quarter but Mardner’s 42-yard touchdown catch made it 20-14 at halftime. Cordeiro hit Bowns for a 42-yard score on the opening drive of the second half and, after New Mexico went three-and-out, Bowers scored on a diving 40-yard catch to give the Rainbow Warriors a 28-20 lead with 11:55 left in the third quarter.
A 28-yard TD run by Jones about two minutes later and a 24-yard field goal by Steinkamp early in the fourth quarter gave New Mexico a 30-28 lead.
The game was played without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions in the island of Oahu.
