Cork shot 10 for 13 from the field. He added three blocks. Faulkner also had eight rebounds. Travion McCray added 11 points for Western Carolina.
Jaylen Sims scored a career-high 27 points for the Seahawks while Jake Boggs added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ty Gadsden had 13 points.
The game was the opener of the Mako Medical Asheville Classic featuring UNC Asheville and Troy.
___
___
