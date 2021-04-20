The Frogs are coming off a 12-14 season, their first losing record in Dixon’s five seasons since taking over at his alma mater. They finished eighth in the 10-team Big 12 Conference.
Cork is part of TCU’s incoming class with Damion Baugh from Memphis, Maxwell Evans from Vanderbilt, Micah Peavy from Texas Tech and Shahada Wells from Texas-Arlington. The Frogs also signed Navarro College center Souleymane Doumbia, one of the top-rated JUCO big men.
