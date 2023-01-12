Cornell and Yale meet for conference

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yale Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-4, 2-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Greg Dolan and the Cornell Big Red host Matt Knowling and the Yale Bulldogs in Ivy League action. The Big Red are 7-1 in home games. Cornell is third in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game led by Dolan averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 against Ivy League opponents. Yale averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dolan is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Knowling is averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

