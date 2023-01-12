Cornell and Yale meet for conference

Yale Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-4, 2-1 Ivy League)
The Bulldogs are 1-2 against Ivy League opponents. Yale averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dolan is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.
Knowling is averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.
LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.
Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.