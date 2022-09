Cornell builds lead then fights off VMI for 28-22 win

Cornell built a 21-2 lead at halftime and extended the margin to 26 points when Wang threw a 3-yarder to Enneking with 48 seconds left in the third.

LEXINGTON, Va. — Jameson Wang threw two touchdowns — both to William Enneking — and Cornell held off VMI’s late rally for a 28-22 win on Saturday in the Big Red’s season opener.

Late in the fourth, however, the Keydets closed to 28-9 on Hunter Rice’s 1-yard scoring run with 5:36 left. A little less than two minutes later, Collin Ironside threw a 3-yard pass to Chance Knox to make it 28-16. With five seconds to go, Ironside ran it in from the 6, but Cornell secured the kickoff to end it.