Cornell faces Lafayette, looks for 4th straight home win

Lafayette Leopards (1-7) at Cornell Big Red (6-1) Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Lafayette trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Big Red have gone 3-0 in home games. Cornell is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Leopards have gone 0-6 away from home. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keller Boothby averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Greg Dolan is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.4 points for Cornell.

Leo O’Boyle is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.8 points for Lafayette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

