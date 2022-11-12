Cornell holds off Dartmouth 17-13 when last play is OB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ITHICA, N.Y. — Davon Kiser had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Cornell pulled out a 17-13 win over Dartmouth on Saturday when it was ruled the Big Green’s reception on the last play was out of the end zone. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After the Big Red (5-4, 2-4 Ivy League) missed a field goal with 1:29 to play, the Big Green drove 60 yards to the Cornell 8-yard line with four seconds to play, despite no time outs. However, Nick Howard’s pass carried Jonny Barrett out of the end zone.

Howard completed 6 of 9 passes, including a 14-yard completion on fourth-and-5 and back-to-back completions of 10 and 17 yards to Noah Roper to get the ball to the 8. Howard spiked the ball and Cornell called a timeout. Then Howard hit Barrett on a fade pass in the right corner but Barrett could not get a foot down.

Cornell only had 276 yards of offense but held the ball more than 15 minutes longer. Robert Tucker III capped a long drive early in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Dartmouth (2-7, 1-5), which finished with 281 yards, scored on a 16-yard pass from Noah Roper to Jarmone Sutherland but the extra point was missed and it was 7-6 at halftime.

Howard connected with Jace Henry for a 22-yard score late in the third quarter but Dartmouth’s 13-10 lead was short-lived when Kiser made his big play.

