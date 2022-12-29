Cornell hosts Binghamton following Falko's 36-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binghamton Bearcats (4-8) at Cornell Big Red (9-3) Ithaca, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -14.5; over/under is 153 BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on the Cornell Big Red after Jacob Falko scored 36 points in Binghamton’s 73-67 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles. The Big Red have gone 5-0 in home games. Cornell averages 84.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Bearcats are 1-4 in road games. Binghamton is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Cornell.

Falko is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

