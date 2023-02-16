Cornell hosts Dartmouth following Adelekun's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dartmouth Big Green (9-15, 5-5 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (15-8, 5-5 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on the Cornell Big Red after Dame Adelekun scored 25 points in Dartmouth’s 83-76 victory over the Princeton Tigers. The Big Red are 9-1 on their home court. Cornell ranks third in college basketball with 18.1 assists per game. Greg Dolan leads the Big Red averaging 3.8.

The Big Green are 5-5 in conference play. Dartmouth ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Adelekun averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dolan is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Adelekun is averaging 13.1 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Big Green. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

