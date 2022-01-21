The Crimson are 2-1 in Ivy League play. Harvard has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.
The Big Red and Crimson face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keller Boothby is averaging 9.8 points for the Big Red. Dean Noll is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.
Luka Sakota averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Kirkwood is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Harvard.
LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.
Crimson: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.